Wyandotte County man is first COVID-19 death in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (FOX 4) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has declared a state of emergency after the first confirmed COVID-19 death was reported in Kansas.

Kelly announced a Wyandotte County man in his seventies died from the virus. She said he did have underlying health issues.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said the man was living in a retirement facility. He said the other residents are being tested and monitored.

The governor said the state of emergency will allow more resources to be used to fight the virus.

This is the first known case of locally spread of the virus. Meaning, someone in Kansas was sick, entered the facility where the man was living and spread the virus.

Officials said the man was admitted to an area hospital for cardiac problems on Tuesday, he died Wednesday in a span of less than 24 hours. He wasn’t a previously known COVID-19 patient and was tested after he died Wednesday.

Aging and Disability Services Secretary urges Kansans to not visit loved ones in senior care facilities right now. The elderly are the most at-risk to have severe outcomes due to coronavirus.

Earlier Thursday, KDHE reported three new coronavirus cases in Johnson County, Kansas, bringing the total cases in Kansas and in the metro to four.

No cases had been reported in Wyandotte County before Thursday evening.