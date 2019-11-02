WWII veteran laid to rest at Walnut Grove

FILE – In this Thursday, March 28, 2019, file photo, a military bugler plays taps during a funeral at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. The Army is proposing new rules that would significantly restrict eligibility for burial at Arlington National Cemetery in an effort to preserve a dwindling number of gravesites well into the future. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

WALNUT GROVE, Mo. (KOLR) — A 94-year-old WWII veteran passed away a few weeks ago.

Eugene Gilbreath was buried with full military honors at a cemetery in Walnut Grove.

Gilbreath was in the same regiment during the war that is depicted in the popular mini-series called “Band of Brothers.”

Eugene was in the 100 first airborne division and jumped into Holland at age 18.

An enemy sniper shot him in the chest, but he survived and walked a mile, before getting help at an aid station.

When he returned to Walnut Grove, he got married and began work at general motors in the finance department.

Eugene only has a few living blood relatives.

His nephew and son live in Portland, Oregon.

The family, along with an army funeral team, laid Eugene to rest this afternoon.

“Without the sacrifices of these individuals, it’s something that’s never discussed anymore, but there wouldn’t be what we have today,” Christian Gilbreath said, great-nephew of Eugene Gilbreath. “So it’s very important to keep the memory alive of what happened. And the difference between what we see now and what it used to be in terms of the culture of it, and the views of it, the current generation. Especially the one I’m apart of doesn’t embrace as much as the previous generations. And so looking back that there is that type of culture out there that people still view it that same way and it’s still very much honored.”