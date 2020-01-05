Wrestling Tournament to Benefit JPD K-9 Unit

CARL JUNCTION, Mo.–Wrestlers from across the Four States face off all for a good cause.

Today, Carl Junction High School kicked off day one of a two-day wrestling tournament.

Attendees could watch wrestlers from beginner to novice on the mat and also participate in raffles and silent auctions.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Joplin Police Department’s K-9 unit program.

And with more than 300 wrestlers out for the tournament, organizers are expecting a big contribution to the organization.

B.J. Strickling, CJ Takedown Club Head Coach says, “We’ve got kids from Columbus, Monett, Neosho, Webb City, Carl, Carthage, Mac County, I saw Frontenac. We’ve got wrestlers from all over the place, lot of Arkansas clubs came up so it’s a pretty good turnout.”

The Joplin Police Department also brought out one of their dogs for a demonstration during the event.

The tournament will continue tomorrow all day as well.