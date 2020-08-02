Wrestlers from MCHS raising money at a car wash

ANDERSON, Mo. — Youth wrestlers with McDonald County wrestling will be heading to a wrestling skills camp in Ohio next weekend.

So, in order to raise some money to pay for the camp, they’ve been washing cars at McDonald County High School and Stangs Travel Center for the past couple of days.

Their coach says it’s a good way to teach them initiative and responsibility.

Clayton Adams, Youth Head Wrestling Coach, says, “You know, it gives them some accountability, you know, some responsibility to come out here and you know, put in the work and work pays off.

That’s what we’re all about. Put in the work and the work pays off.”

They’ll be sending nine wrestlers to camp and it costs about $400 for each wrestler.

Adams says while this was the last day for the car wash, they’re still accepting donations.