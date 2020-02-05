Wrecks up 12% in Joplin from 2018-2019

JOPLIN, Mo. — More and more drivers had to call for help in Joplin last year as crash numbers rose by double digits.

How many wrecks were there?

We’re talking about 1,973.

That’s up by more than 200 from 2018.

And we’re talking about the usual suspects – 32nd Street, 7th Street, and of course Rangeline Road.

LeeAnn Crider, Rangeline Driver, said, “It just seems like it gets worse and worse every time you’re on it. And especially the weekends.”

And that’s why LeeAnn Crider will often bypass Range Line using back roads.

“You just have to be a little bit more aware of what the other drivers are doing as well as yourself.”

Advice more Joplin drivers should follow.

Because what’s causing those wrecks is often preventable, according to Joplin police Sgt. Jared Delzell.

JPD Sgt. Jared Delzell, said, “For the last several years, following too close was the number one contributor in Joplin.”

Failure to yield is also a big culprit, along with distracted driving.

“We see people who have their iPads or tablets up on the steering wheel watching videos at stop signs and then they keep watching it as they go.”

Joplin wrecks were up 12% from 2018 to 2019.

But the most extreme cases dropped.

Injury accidents were down slightly, while fatalities went from 11 to 9.

Progress, but still a focus for reductions in 2020.

“We don’t ever want to see crash numbers grow.”

He points out defensive driving is a good idea anywhere in town – but especially on 32nd Street and 7th Street and Joplin’s busiest road.

“Rangeline was obviously our high crash locations between 4th and 20th was the highest.”

They add Rangeline from 20th to 32nd is just about as risky as well.

Officers say Friday continues to be the most dangerous day on the road – while Sunday usually sees the fewest wrecks.