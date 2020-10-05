Wreck in Webb City Saturday evening

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A driver is recovering Sunday night after being involved in a serious crash in Webb City.

According to the Webb City Police Department, just before 10 Saturday evening, a juvenile male driver traveling South on Madison struck a traffic signal control box.

The driver suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a Joplin hospital, then Sunday was transferred to a Kansas City hospital.

MODOT responded to the scene to inspect the damaged traffic signal.

They say it could be days, or up to a week, for repairs to be completed.

For now they have placed signs at the intersection of South Madison and East Fountain Road.