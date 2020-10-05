Wreck in Newton County with 7 people involved

NEWTON COUNTY — Two people are recovering after a head-on crash in Newton County.

Just before 7 A.M. Sunday, Newton County 911 received information about a two-vehicle rollover crash near 5 corners, East of MO-86 and Vixen Road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Toyota Sienna Minivan travelling Eastbound collided with a pickup truck in the Westbound lanes.

In all there were 7 people involved in the crash, two were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

MO-86 was closed to traffic for nearly two hours.