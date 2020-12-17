FT. SCOTT, Ks. — Over 6,000 Christmas wreaths were delivered Wednesday to one Southeast Kansas cemetery.

The Fort Scott National Cemetery will be one of 2,000 cemeteries to take part in Wreaths Across America. Every wreath was funded thanks to donations from local businesses and citizens. The wreaths were created in Maine before being shipped all over the world to honor those in the national cemeteries.

Diann Tucker, Ft. Scott National Cemetery Location Coordinator, said, “This is all in honor and respect of our military who are interred here and in national cemeteries across the world.”

The wreaths will be placed over the course of Thursday and Friday in small groups to comply with covid-19 guidelines. The cemetery will be open for the public to drive through starting Saturday.