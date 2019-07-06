Worth Shop for Watered Gardens sells clay tumblers with koozies

JOPLIN, Mo. – If you enjoy hot beverages and you want to held a good cause, a Joplin ministry has the ideal product for you.

The Worth Shop for Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission is selling clay tumblers with specially printed leather sleeves that have the Project Worth logo printed on the outside. Worth Shop Director Clayton Patrick says they were sold over the holidays last year as a fundraiser, but they were so popular, he says they are now back on the market.

“We have partnered with Cracked Pot Pottery here locally and they make the tumblers for us and then we make the leather, we’ve already doing leather work here in the Worth Shop so we have taken that on as well to make those.” Clayton Patrick, Worth Shop Director

The cups and koozies sell for $20.

You can order them by stopping by The Worth Shop just behind Watered Gardens at 531 Kentucky Avenue in Joplin.

You can also call 417-623-6030 ext. 117, or go to the ministry’s Facebook page and order one there.