JOPLIN, Mo. — A demonstration just ended…Shining light on a global issue

Today is World Against Human Trafficking Persons Day.

Demonstrators tell me this isn’t just a problem in third world countries, it’s something that affects us right here in the Four States.

And they say now is the time to put action behind the words.

Demonstrators gathered along Main Street in downtown Joplin, asking the community to rise up and get loud about an important issue, human trafficking.

Amber Arnold, Demonstration leader, Operation Underground Railroad, said, “We’re not immune to it here, we want to bring awareness to our community, so that they know that they need to educate themselves.

The event–called rise up for children—was organized by local representatives of an organization called operation underground railroad.

“Operation Underground Railroad is an organization that was founded about six years ago by Tim Ballard.”

The purpose of the demonstration is to raise awareness about the rise in child trafficking and holding the event today was no coincidence.

“Today, the 30th is World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.”

Jordynn Griffith, Advancement Director, Life Choices Joplin, said, “Which is just a day for the world to stop to think about what trafficking looks like in 2020 and to really just put some concerted time and thought into how we can combat this in our communities.”

According to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, there has been a 90% increase in cybertipline reports versus last year.

“In Southwest Missouri, in small towns like ours, the majority of human trafficking and child trafficking is coming through social media and coming through internet apps.”

Both Arnold and Griffith say it’s time to put action behind the words and put an end to trafficking.

“Child trafficking is not a conspiracy theory, it doesn’t happen in third world countries only. It happens in every town and community in our country even places like Joplin,” said Arnold.

This isn’t the only event bringing awareness to world day against trafficking in persons.

Thursday there was an event from 7 to 10 at Shirley’s Tavern in Carterville.

Demonstrators say while today is the day this issue is globally recognized, it’s something that needs to be thought about everyday of the year.