Workforce Investment Board offering online training vouchers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Looking for a job or maybe a whole new career? A program offered through the Workforce Investment Board could be just what you need to make that happen.

Many area companies are still looking for employees, and many people still are in need of a job. An online program that pays the entire cost of training for some of those positions is available through the Workforce Investment Board.

Pam Regan says depending upon your circumstance, you might qualify for it and not even realize it. This training program predates the pandemic but she says it works out almost perfect.

Pam Regan, One Stop Operator, Joplin Job Center, said, “You can start at any time, self paced, you can work at it when you have the chance, so if your working part time or you’re underemployed and you’re looking to get some training those are available if you qualify for our programs.”

Another plus, since the training is on line, you don’t have to risk going into a classroom setting filled with a lot of other people.

And she says you’d be surprised how many different options there are.

“We have over 250 training’s available, those are listed as well on sectorready.org/returnstrong, they can go in there and look at all the training’s that have been approved for this area and then they can fill out those applications and talk to one of our staff about that specific training.”

Once you complete the on line portion of the voucher program, she says they’ll line you up with an employer for the onsite, on the job training.

But she says the sooner someone fills out an application, the better.

“We do have additional funding available right now through the CARES ACT and that funding goes away the end of October so time is of the essence.”

For more information about the training voucher program and if you might qualify, follow the link below.

www.sectorready.org/returnstrong