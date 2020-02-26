Workforce development event hosted in Joplin for the first time

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin businesses and workforce leaders met today.

The meeting is hosted by the Workforce Development Organization with the University of Missouri Extension.

It’s the first time they’ve hosted the event in Joplin.

The goal is getting everyone together, from local leaders in jobs to regional leaders and figuring out how to best serve their communities.

Amy Patillo, University of Missouri Extension, said “In Joplin this is the first event that the University of Missouri extension has hosted. And we are excited to bring together workforce developers together and learn about what we’re working on and projects in the area. We plan to move this into a monthly event so we can network and work together more fluidly.

Speakers ranged from Dr. Steven Gilbreth with Joplin High School and representatives from the Joplin Chamber of Commerce.