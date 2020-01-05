Work Underway to Fund Ruby Jack Trail Resurfacing Project

CARL JUNCTION, Mo.

Community members work together to help fund the resurfacing of a portion of the Ruby Jack Trail in Carl Junction.

The Joplin Trails Coalition Board overseeing the project agreed to sell 200 railroad ties. Today volunteers met to lift the ties and sort them into piles.

The organization will be showing the ties to the public and the money will be used for the gravel for the resurfacing in the revitalization project.

An ad will be put out on marketplace and anyone interested can contact them to purchase a tie.

“People use them for landscaping, they’re really good. We sell them at a very reasonable price so people that want to buy 50 or 60 they’ll find that these are very affordable to do that.”said Bob Herbst, Joplin Trails Coalition Vice President

Herbst adds the coalition has also been clearing brush along the trails this winter. He thanks the public for their continuous support in their efforts.