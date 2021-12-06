Work to begin on street widening project in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Work will soon begin on a street widening project in Joplin.

Starting Monday, crews will begin removing trees from right-of-way areas next to West 32nd Street. This will stretch from Schifferdecker Avenue to Central City Road.

During this time temporary lane closures may occur in different sections. Officials are asking drivers to be aware of flagging crews.

Starting Monday the 13th, country club drive will be closed from 26th to 32nd Street as crews work on sewer lines. Roads will open again by the end of December 17th.

The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023.