PITTSBURG, Ks. — If you’re in the Pittsburg area, there’s some rail work that may impact your commute.

Starting Tuesday the railroad crossing at the intersection of Rouse Street and East 20th Street will be closed to traffic through March 31st.

Crews will be installing new crossing signals, flashing light cantilevers, and gates at the grade crossing.

Drivers should seek an alternate route and use caution when traveling in the area of construction.