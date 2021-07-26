MCDONALD COUNTY — Work is underway on a highway that is connecting Arkansas and Missouri.

The Bella Vista bypass is an I-49 connector that will help people get to and from Arkansas faster.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says construction crews are completing concrete pavement, then they will install guard rails and new signs.

MoDOT says the project will make it easier for the local plants like Tyson in Noel to get to and from Arkansas, while preserving rural roads.

Dave Taylor, MoDOT Area Engineer, says, “The more traffic weights and everything you’ve got there it will make the pavement last longer. So if you’ve got more delivery trucks or having regular passenger cars it will decrease the congestion, decrease the vehicles and decrease the load on the pavement itself.”

The Bella Vista bypass is scheduled to open on September 30.

Taylor says six months after it opens MoDOT will do an after study to see how much traffic has changed.