Work in Kansas Senate comes to standstill as protesters for Medicaid expansion disrupt chamber

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Work in one chamber at the Kansas Capitol came to a standstill Wednesday.

Protesters in favor of Medicaid expansion sang and shouted from the Senate balcony, keeping the senators from working. During the protest, everyone including the media, had to leave while security tried to get the protesters to leave. The Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government filed a complaint with the attorney general saying that the action violated the Kansas Open Meeting Act.

"We couldn't allow people to disrupt our proceedings, after the capital police ushered those people out, we went back into our business and everyone was let back on the floor again, the press, the staff, and the senators, so we did not stifle debate, we did not stifle free speech," Susan Wagle, Senate President.

One protester was issued a citation for disrupting a public meeting while the others were able to go free.

