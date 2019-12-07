Work begins on Miami High School construction project

MIAMI, Ok. — After the city of Miami passed its school bond issue last Spring, work is finally beginning at one major school site.

The initial stages of a multi-million dollar, 18-month-long project at Miami High School have begun.

Right now construction workers have removed trees on campus and are putting up construction fencing.

Nick Highsmith, Miami High School Principal, said, “that’s required us to do quite a bit of moving around of car drop off and pick up locations changed bus drop off and pick up locations its really changed a lot of our logistical issues.”

The current high school facility operates as a 9th through 12th grade site.

When renovation is complete the building will house 7th, 8th, and 9th grade students. Creating a new building for the older students.

“In the new building 10, 11th, & 12th graders will go to school.”

In total, there will be 20 new classrooms, an expansion of the library, a new art classroom, and a tornado shelter.

“Were looking forward to having better organization on that level with the grade levels so we can see more students be successful at those transition points. Why were making that change too is we are seeing a lot of research now in education that shows maturity levels and where students are at developmentally and cognitively.”

For many teachers they believe these improvements are essential.

Richard Patterson, Miami High School Teacher, said, “By then hopefully we’ll be able to be 1 to 1 as far as students and computers that’s the benefit for the high school. For the middle school it gets them out of a building that relatively rough shape. Leaks in the roof, basement flooding, couldn’t do whole lot because of the asbestos issues.”

An initial groundbreaking will be planned in the next few weeks at the high school.

Right now school leaders are deciding who will complete all the construction work through a series of bid meetings.