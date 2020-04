MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — State highway construction is renewing its focus on the interstate in McDonald County.

Crews are in the early stages of a five mile extension of I-49 to the state line.

Much of the work will happen away from traffic on the interstate and Highway 71, although Highway 90 will close for more than three months as part of work to build an interchange.

The project will cost about $70 million and tie into construction in Arkansas.

It’s expected to open in September of 2021.