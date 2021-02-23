Work begins at new Joplin retail site

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new retailer is on its way to the Joplin area, and it won’t be alone.

Site-clearing has already started on what will be a 70-acre development, just Southeast of 32nd and Range Line, near Sam’s Club. The land will be home to a Menard’s Home Improvement Store – as well as other businesses, multi-family housing, and a new movie theater.

Nick Edwards, Joplin City Manager, said, “The most immediate thing is the relocation of BKD offices to the former Jim Bob’s restaurant and then work will continue on delivering the public improvements that are part of the development that include an improved Hammons Boulevard and other exciting improvements.”

The company doing the developing, Woodsonia of Joplin, is the same company that brought Natural Grocers to 7th and Range Line – as well as the current site for Buffalo Wild Wings at 15th and Range Line.

The company is also going to make a $2,500 donation to the Joplin Homeless Coalition to help the homeless in that area find more permanent housing.