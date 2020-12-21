Woody’s Woodfire Pizza opens back up 1 year later

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin restaurant is back open this weekend one year after a fire damaged its building.

Woody’s Woodfire Pizza closed last December after a small fire damaged the structure.

The owner says the pizza shop is bigger and they have added new items to the menu.

They are happy to be open one year after the fire.

Pete Williams, Co Owner of Woody’S Wood-Fire Pizza, says, “It was a long road for us to get open. We had some roadblocks. We’ve went through some hurdles and we are finally now open and we are feeling fantastic we are so happy to finally be back open.”

Woody’s Woodfire Pizza will be offering drive thru only until January 1 they will open the doors.

They will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 A.M. until 9 P.M. and Friday and Saturday 11 A.M. to 10 P.M.