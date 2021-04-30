Woody’s Wood Fire Pizza helps seniors

JOPLIN, Mo. — A popular Joplin eatery is doing its part to help make sure area seniors have enough to eat.

On Monday, Woody’s Wood-Fire Pizza will be donating a portion of all of its sales from the day to the Area Agency on Aging for its Meals On Wheels program. Officials say the timing couldn’t be better.

Charlotte Foust, Region 10 Area Agency on Aging, said, “We serve over 228,000 meals in a year and that doesn’t come cheap, and with the Senior Centers being closed for the last 14 months, we weren’t getting those donations, our big Grapes and Grog fundraiser had to be canceled so we weren’t getting the donations and contributions we usually get.”

Heidi Williams, Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza, said, “We are giving a portion of our sales to the organization, and we also have free delivery that day, all the drivers, or guest drivers or celebrity drivers if you will, and all the tips are going straight to the organization, so tip heavy.”

Woody’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 on Monday. The fundraiser includes dine-in and carry-out orders.