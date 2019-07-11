Wondering why that plane has been flying so low around Webb City?

MILITARY PLANE PRACTICING LANDING, APPROACH ETC AT JOPLIN AIRPORT

◽️ C-130 HERCULES military plane

(Joplin, Mo.) — We monitor radio traffic ground and air on the LIVE! ATC app. We could tell immediately it was a normal plane from the chatter.

According to an insider, because we always know what’s up, it’s just practicing some landing, approach and other simple moves.

THANKS to one of our VIP moderators for the excellent video!