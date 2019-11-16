Wonderful Whitetail

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local organization is engaging young children in conservation efforts.

Educators at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center hosts Little Acorns programs for children between the ages of three and six.

These programs introduce children to nature and what creatures live within it.

Today the children learned about whitetail deer.

The kids were able to see pictures of the deer and hold several artifacts like pellets and antlers.

“Even though at that age of course they are not necessarily thinking of hunting and those aspects but to get them in the ground and interested in nature is very important,” said Nature Educator Jessie Ballard.