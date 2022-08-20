PITTSBURG, Ks. — A passion project for change has finally found a home in Pittsburg.

Three Degrees Limited celebrated its soft opening at 810 North Broadway Saturday.

Owner Sandra Schroeder created the women’s boutique last year while working as a school psychologist at Pitt State.

Schroeder says she wanted to help those she saw facing poverty and mental health difficulties.

She launched the boutique online last August, donating part of its profits to students and the community.

After seeing success, Schroeder is now hoping to do the same at the Broadway location.

“We partner with a lot of local charities, one that is very close our hearts is Fostering Connections, we are actually featuring them today, so part of our profits will be going back to Fostering Connections, and they help students and their families who are going through the foster system and then they provide housing, clothing, donations, anything of that sort,” said Sandra Schroeder, 3 Degrees Limited Owner.

Schroeder plans to hold a grand opening on September 17th.

