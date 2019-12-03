Woman’s body found with ‘suspicious trauma’ in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ks. — An investigation is underway after a woman is found dead with suspicious injuries in Montgomery County.

Caney Police Department Chief Ron Wade says they received a tip Monday about a possible unattended death at 311 South State Street in Caney.

Officers found the body of a woman on the floor inside of the home. Officials say the body had “suspicious trauma.”

Because of the suspicious circumstances, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is taking over the investigation, with the help of the Montgomery County Sheriffs Office.

The body was taken for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. No arrests have been made.

Chief Wade “asks that you show the family respect and privacy as they deal with the loss of their love one.”