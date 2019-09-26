Woman’s arm caught in conveyor belt at Tyson plant

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are teaming up to perform at the coveted Super Bowl Pepsi Half Time show in 2020, marking the first time the two Latina artists will take the stage together.

The "Hustlers" actress and the "Hips Don't Lie" singer tweeted photos of themselves with jewelry displaying the Pepsi logo and rings that read the date of Super Bowl LIV.The NFL did not immediately responded to request for comment from NBC News