Woman’s arm caught in conveyor belt at Tyson plant

News
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Crews are responding to a Tyson plant in Fayetteville for a woman’s arm caught in a conveyor belt.

Central EMS received the call around 9:30 a.m. to the Mexican Original Tyson Plant.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Tyson Foods released the following statement:

We’re investigating an accident that happened at our Fayetteville, Arkansas prepared foods plant this morning. One team member was transported to an area hospital with an injury that is non-life threatening. We’re grateful for the swift response and assistance of local emergency personnel.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story