Woman Still Missing After Floods Sweep Home Away

ANDERSON, Mo. —

The search continues for an Anderson woman swept away by flood waters while inside a home.

This is video of where the woman’s home used to be along beaver branch — these are images of a basement.



The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office says the home was pulled into Beaver Branch near Jackson Avenue late Sunday.



A middle-aged woman was inside the home and remains missing, after crews searched along the creek into the night.



Four state search and rescue crews are back on scene today.

Even Columbia, Missouri authorities are traveling to the area to help in the search efforts.

Authorities say they will expand the search area if the woman is not found soon, with the help of additional local agecies.



“Of course, they do have dogs that they’re utilizing trying to make every effort possible to locate.” John Sellers, Anderson Mayor



The mayor adds, at this time, it is likely a recovery effort versus a rescue effort.