Woman seen licking Blue Bell ice cream faces up to 20 years in prison

(CNN) – Authorities are looking for a woman who licked a carton of Blue Bell Ice Cream and put it back in a Walmart display case.

Police and Blue Bell corporate officials were able to narrow it down to a store in Lufkin, Texas.

They released photos of the woman and her companion entering and leaving a Walmart store in Lufkin on June 28, the same day video of the incident was posted and went viral.

Authorities believe they know the woman’s identity but still want to confirm.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

“This incident is being investigated as a second degree felony, it’s a very serious offense. If you think about all the implications and how it would affect consumer confidence in the products that you buy, you’ll understand why the legislature has classified it so highly.”

The woman may face a charge of tampering with a consumer product, which comes with a two to 20-year prison term and up to $10,000 in fines, Lufkin police said in a statement to NBC News.

Authorities are focusing on identifying the male suspect with her, who filmed the incident.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact the Lufkin Police Department.