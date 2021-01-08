Woman Retires from Convenience Store Job After 31 Years

It’s not unusual to see a different person working behind the counter of a convenience store almost every time you go there. But the same face has been behind the counter of the Spirit 66 Food Mart in Joplin for the last 31 years.

Cheryl Lucas has worked for the family who owns the convenience store since 1990, which was just a year after the business opened. But Friday was her last day on the job and owner Chad Curry says she will be missed dearly.

“I couldn’t have had a better manager, someone who’s not just an employee, but more like family. Growing up here, I was 10 years old when Cheryl first started here, so having her kind of being a big sister to me while I’ve been here has been a blessing,” Curry says.

“It’s been awesome, they are wonderful people, I appreciate them, they’ve helped me grow up, I’m going to miss them tremendously,” Lucas says.

Curry took Lucas out for lunch on her last day and presented her with a plaque to show her how much they’ve appreciated her over the years. Lucas is leaving the store so she care for a sick family member.