Woman Killed in Shooting in Nevada

NEVADA, Mo.,– One woman is dead after a shooting in Nevada this afternoon.

The Nevada Police Department reports at about 2:30 P.M. Nevada police deputies and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at a the 200 block of south Spring Street.



Officers found a female and a male subject, both sustaining gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to the Nevada Regional Medical Center, where the female was later pronounced dead.



The male suspect has since been transferred to Freeman Hospital in Joplin.

Police have one suspect in custody at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing.



Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Nevada Police Department at (417) 448-2710 or (417) 667-8477.