Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Woman injured after runaway trailer collides with her car

News

by: Erin Sullivan

Posted: / Updated:

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — A 20-year-old woman is seriously injured after a truck’s trailer broke loose and crashed into her car.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the incident happened around 8:00 AM on Monday in Crawford County.

A truck was heading northbound on Highway 69, approaching East 700th Avenue, when the trailer it was pulling broke loose and swerved across the highway.

It collided with the car Savannah Reinhart, of Louisburg, Kansas, was driving.

She was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The driver and occupant of the truck were not injured.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories