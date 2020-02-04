Woman injured after runaway trailer collides with her car

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — A 20-year-old woman is seriously injured after a truck’s trailer broke loose and crashed into her car.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the incident happened around 8:00 AM on Monday in Crawford County.

A truck was heading northbound on Highway 69, approaching East 700th Avenue, when the trailer it was pulling broke loose and swerved across the highway.

It collided with the car Savannah Reinhart, of Louisburg, Kansas, was driving.

She was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The driver and occupant of the truck were not injured.