Woman in inflatable unicorn costume brings joy to Sam’s Club shoppers

BILLINGS, Mont. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bernie Wahl wore her inflatable unicorn suit, paired with her chicken-shaped purse, on a shopping trip to her local Sam’s Club, all to spread a little joy in her community.

Wahl bought the suit online and was spotted wearing it at a Billings Sam’s Club on Saturday (March 28), according to the Billings Gazette.

The Billings Gazette reported customers enjoyed Wahl’s “getup”.

Her goal was to make shoppers smile.

Bernie Wahl wears her inflatable unicorn suit at Sam’s Club in Billings on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Wahl bought the suit online, and has made three trips out around Billings since it arrived on Thursday, hoping to make people smile.

