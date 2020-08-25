Woman identified in fatal I-44 crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin police have identified the woman killed in a crash on I-44 Saturday Morning.

42-year-old Sharifa Taylor of Tulsa was the passenger of a pick-up truck that collided with a semi-tractor trailer.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just after seven Saturday Morning, Joplin Police responded to the Westbound 2.8 mile marker on I-44 for a crash.

The driver of the pick-up and a child passenger were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.