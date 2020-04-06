Closings
Woman guilty of handcuffing, starving, kidnapping son

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale woman pleaded guilty Monday to handcuffing and starving her 8-year-old son, according to court records.

Melissa Miranda, 35 of Springdale, was sentenced in Washington County Circuit Court to 20 years, with 11 years suspended, for kidnapping.

She was sentenced to 10 years, one suspended, for domestic battery; 6 years for aggravated assault; 6 years for endangering the welfare of a minor; 6 years for terroristic threatening and 3 months for misdemeanor tampering with physical evidence, according to court records.

Miranda will serve time in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

