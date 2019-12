JOPLIN, Mo–A woman is facing two felony charges of sexual contact with a 17-year-old after allegedly performing oral sex in Schifferdecker Park in Joplin.

The Joplin Police Department says Victoria J. S. West, 28, performed the act on two separate dates back in November.

She and the student had been communicating via calls and texts, and eventually started meeting at the park.

West is currently being held at the Joplin City Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.