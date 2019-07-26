Woman dies, man seriously injured after crash in Lawrence County

Around 12:45 p.m. yesterday, Gerard Janak, 66, and Karen Janak, 66, were headed west on I-44 near Halltown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the car they were in skidded off the left side of the road.

It then over corrected in the other direction, flipping over on the right side of the road. Karen was ejected from the car, and died on the scene. Gerard was taken to a Springfield hospital in serious condition. The pair is from Shriner, Texas.

Another woman died after a two vehicle crash near Miller on Thursday. Brittany Barker, 27, of Ozark, was headed east on Mo-96 in Lawrence County around 4:20 in the afternoon.

Her jeep went into the shoulder to pass someone, and when it merged back into traffic, she was t-boned by another car. Barker was pronounced dead about an hour later. Both cars were totaled, but the driver of the other car involved was not injured.