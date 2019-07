A Mount Vernon woman dies after a single-car crash over the weekend.

Pamela Wendler, 57, was driving west on Highway-174, east of Mount Vernon, just after 11 Saturday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says her car couldn’t make a turn, skidded of the road, hit an embankment and flipped over. Wendler died on scene.

This is Troop D’s 62nd death in 2019.