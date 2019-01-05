News

Woman dead after collision near Carthage

A woman is dead after a car crash near Carthage this afternoon.

42 year old Sara Graue of Carthage was killed. The Missouri Highway Patrol says Graue's car and another vehicle crashed in the westbound lane just one mile west of Carthage just before one this afternoon.

Graue had pulled to the side of the road and was pulling back into traffic when her car was struck by another vehicle. Her white sedan was pushed off the side of the road and down a small ravine.

