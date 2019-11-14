Woman Charged in Connection to Body in Freezer Now in Custody

This undated photo provided by the Joplin, Mo., Police Department, shows Barbara Watters. Authorities are searching for Watters after finding her husband’s corpse in a freezer inside her southwest Missouri home, where it may have been stored for nearly a year. Watters, 67, of Joplin, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, with abandonment of a corpse, a felony that is punishable by up to four years in prison. (Joplin Police Department via AP)

Joplin police have taken Barbara J. Watters into custody without incident. Watters was located at 814 S. Jackson Avenue in Joplin earlier today. She was taken into custody by the Joplin Police Department with the assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Yesterday, Watters was charged with abandonment of a corpse after the body of her husband, Paul Barton, was found in a freezer. Barton’s death was never reported to the coroner’s office, but police believe he died on December 30, 2018. He was 70-years-old at the time.

The cause of his death is not yet known and an autopsy is scheduled.

The investigation began after police found Barton’s body in a freezer at home at 2602 South Vermont Avenue Tuesday night.