Woman charged after assaulting a Northpark Mall employee

JOPLIN, Mo. - Charges are filed against a woman who assaulted a Northpark Mall employee in Joplin last week.

Shaveona Jackson, 22, of Tulsa has been charged with 3rd degree assault. She is currently being held in the Jasper County Jail on a $5,000 cash only bond.

Around 7 p.m. on December 26th, a store employee was assaulted after confronting a group of shoplifters. Multiple witnesses saw a black Charger drive off from the area. Police were able to find and arrest two males and two females, including Jackson.

The three others were arrested for shoplifting and robbery, but were not charged. Police found numerous items in the vehicle, all with security tags on them.

