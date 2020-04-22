Woman Arrested Following Narcotics Search Warrant

CHEROKEE CO., Kans. — Earlier this week, as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Detectives obtained a search warrant for the home at 115 North First Avenue in Columbus.

Sheriff’s Investigators executed the warrant on Wednesday morning around 7:30 a.m., with assistance from the Columbus Police Department.

During the course of the search, detectives located and seized suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Aria Dene Huguenin, age 27, was arrested at the scene and transported to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of Possessing Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The investigation remains ongoing with additional arrests anticipated.