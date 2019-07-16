Woman admits crashing car into Cabela’s to steal guns

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 27-year-old woman has admitted that she and a co-defendant intentionally drove a car into a Cabela’s store in Kansas in order to steal guns.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release that Brenda Tosh, of Kansas City, Kansas, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to steal guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer.

She admitted that she and a man crashed the car into a Cabela’s in Kansas City, Kansas, in November . They attempted to steal several shotguns and rifles but Tosh was arrested before she could leave the store.

Her co-defendant, 29-year-old Kle Mendez, of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested after trying to steal a car from a nearby dealership. He is scheduled for a change of plea hearing Aug. 19.

Tosh will be sentenced Sept. 30.

