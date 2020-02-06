With snow still falling, MODOT prepares for night shift

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing the night shift for more snow removal.

MODOT plans on having crews out all night across the Southwest District.

They’ll tackle roads that have not been cleared yet.

Workers could be faced with another half inch or so of snow forecast overnight.

Roads will also re-freeze tonight as temperatures drop.

The Southwest District advises travelers avoid the roads tonight through early tomorrow morning.

But if you do head out, take extra precaution.

Tim Bundgard, MODOT Southwest District Office Superintendent, said. “Leave early, drive slow, watch the roads because there will be some either, there could be anywhere from black ice because of the refreeze or there could be some snow on those roads from the overnight snowing. So there could be some issues on that. Just take it easy and be careful.”

With the help of overnight crews and some daytime heating tomorrow, MODOT says main roads should be cleared by the afternoon.

Due to more snow overnight, some secondary roads could still cause issues for drivers.