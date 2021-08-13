With school starting back up, businesses have been impacted in a good way

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, MO – Area Businesses will be happy to have classes start at Missouri Southern next week.

For 1, retailers and restaurants see a jump in businesses when classes begin.

2nd, many of them rely on students to work for them.

Like Reagan Hayes.

She’s a senior, and has worked just down the road from university, at Gusano’s, since her freshman year.

“It is very convenient, I go to class and then I’m able to just come straight here, so it’s makes it to where I can fit everything into my schedule.” Hayes says.

The fall semester at MSSU begins on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission