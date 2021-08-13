With school starting back up, businesses have been impacted in a good way

JOPLIN, MO – Area Businesses will be happy to have classes start at Missouri Southern next week.

For 1, retailers and restaurants see a jump in businesses when classes begin.

2nd, many of them rely on students to work for them.

Like Reagan Hayes.

She’s a senior, and has worked just down the road from university, at Gusano’s, since her freshman year.

“It is very convenient, I go to class and then I’m able to just come straight here, so it’s makes it to where I can fit everything into my schedule.” Hayes says.

The fall semester at MSSU begins on Monday.