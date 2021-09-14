With Flu season approaching, health officials recommend flu shot more than ever

JOPLIN, Mo. — In the last week, the Jasper County Health Department has seen a couple people come in and test positive with Influenza B and one with Influenza A.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still on going, health officials say it’s more important now than ever to consider getting a flu shot.

“The COVID and Influenza together this year could be fairly serious issue and so we’re just trying to remind everybody early to start considering getting your flu shots,” said Tony Moehr – Jasper County Health Department Administrator.

The C.D.C. Recommends getting your Flu shot between September and October.