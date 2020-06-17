JOPLIN, Mo. — With Father’s Day this weekend, a local organization has a way to honor that special man in your life.

Annette Thurston with Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States says why not make a donation to help lift the spirits of dad’s with children in the hospital over the weekend.

Annette Thurston, Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States, said, “Whether it is a ten dollar a night sponsorship for our dads, whether it’s a gift certificate, whether is a gift certificate to a restaurant or a gas card, it’s always special and it means more to our dads probably because of the circumstances that they’re in.”

She says you can also help by donating a book to be given to dad’s which they can read to their kids.

If you don’t have a book in mind, she says they have just the thing called “I Love You Daddy.”

www.rhs.org