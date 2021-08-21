JOPLIN, Mo. — With Covid booster shots on the way and flu season right around the corner, many are wondering if it’s ok to get protection from both illnesses at the same time.

Dr. David Estep with Freeman Health System suggests getting your flu shot and your Covid vaccine or booster shot at the same time, if you can.

If not, he recommends getting the shots 28 days apart.

With the recent increase in respiratory issues during the Covid-19 pandemic, he also suggests considering getting a pneumonia shot as well.

Dr. Dennis Estep, says, “We have seen all kinds of pneumonias, all kinds of aspects this last year. You know we didn’t see really flu last year probably because we were all wearing masks and social distancing. So we really didn’t see flu but hopefully by having the flu vaccine this year, by masking and social distancing we won’t see much flu this year.”

Freeman Health System will begin offering flu shots in a few weeks.

They will continue holding drive-thru Covid vaccination clinics.

A list of the upcoming scheduled dates are on your screen.