With Black Friday ending, small business gear up for Small Business Saturday

JOPLIN, Mo. — “Black Friday” is pretty much over — and local businesses are gearing up for tomorrow, which is “Small Business Saturday.”

Pearl Brothers True Value Hardware in downtown Joplin has been family owned and operated since 1949. Its owner says shopping local saves time, because they have more associates that can help customers faster.

“We are a locally owned store as people shop here not only on small business Saturday but everyday. the tax money it all stays in the community. we do a lot of community work and involvement and funding. people should try to keep their money within the community if possible,” said Harold Berger, Pearl Bros True Value Hardware Owner.

Small Business Saturday was created in 2010, to help small businesses rebound from the recession.