Wisper ISP Announces Sale of Minority Interest to Cable One

The following is a release from Wisper ISP, LLC:

MASCOUTAH, Il. – Wisper ISP, LLC recently announced the sale of a minority interest in the company to Cable One, Inc.

Based out of Mascoutah, Illinois in the St. Louis metro area, Wisper is a wireless internet service provider with 150 employees; 20,000 subscribers in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma; and regional offices in Kansas City, Joplin, and Washington, Missouri.

Nathan Stooke, the company’s founder and previously the sole owner, started Wisper from his garage in 2003 when a neighbor’s business could not receive a reliable, high-speed internet connection, even though Stooke could at his residence a few miles down the road.

Stooke prides himself on the strong foundation and culture he has worked to build at Wisper. Hiring and promotion decisions are based around the company’s five core values: humbly confident, committed to serving one another, focused on customer experience, driven to solution, and life-long learners. Employees are encouraged to do the right thing, even when it may be the more difficult option. Wisper works to be local and involved in the communities it serves. This allows Wisper to provide customized solutions and spot-on customer service, differentiating itself from other providers in its industry.

“Wisper reached a point where it became imperative to bring in a partner. We are thrilled to work with Cable One, as their core values align very closely with Wisper’s,” said Stooke. “We look forward to bringing our resources together and making Wisper even stronger.”

Stooke remains the largest owner of Wisper. He will also maintain his role as CEO and continue his work in leading Wisper to success.

Cable One, Inc. is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 900,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight® and Clearwave™ brands.